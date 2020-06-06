Mumbai

ASI in Mumbai GRP dies of COVID-19

A 58-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) died of COVID-19 at SevenHills Hospital on Saturday, becoming the second personnel in the Mumbai government railway police (GRP) to succumb to the virus.

The ASI, who was due to retire on June 30, had taken leave from May 11 to June 4. GRP officials said he complained of breathlessness and weakness at the staff quarters in Ghatkopar quarters on May 27.

“On May 29, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Andheri (East). He was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit,” said Satish Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP station.

The ASI was attached with the GRP from the time he joined as a havaldar. GRP officials said 80 personnel have tested positive so far.

