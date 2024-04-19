ASI educates and promotes Panhala Fort on World Heritage Day in Kolhapur 

April 19, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Mumbai

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai Circle celebrated World Heritage Day on Thursday at Panhala Fort, 20 kilometres north-west of Kolhapur and around 9 hours away from Mumbai. Marking the theme this year, ‘Discover and experience diversity’, the ASI officials organised a photo exhibition under the title, ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ showcasing the history and heritage of the fort. On January 2, 1954, Panhala Fort was declared as a monument of national importance.

The day-long exhibition was attended by school and college students, residents of Panhala, municipal corporation and government officers.

“Prior to the event, we had done promotional announcement in Panhala city about the photo exhibition so that people visit the fort. Our main goal is to create awareness about the fort and our heritage,” said, Dr Shubha Majumder Superintending Archaeologist Archaeological Survey of India Mumbai Circle. Dr. T. Srilakshmi, Regional Director, ASI, West was also present.

Earlier this year, on January 29, ASI had submitted nominations of 12 forts from India for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2024-25 cycle. Of these 12 forts, 11 are from Maharashtra and 1 from Tamil Nadu. The nominations were sent under the title, ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers. The 12 forts are: Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay Durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee fort in Tamil Nadu.

“The Maratha military landscapes of India were developed between the 17th and 19th centuries. This extraordinary network of forts, varying in hierarchies, scales and typological features, is a result of integrating the landscape, terrain and physiographic characteristics distinctive to the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Konkan Coast, Deccan Plateau and the Eastern Ghats in the Indian Peninsula. The ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ was included in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2021,” Mr. Majumder said.

There are more than 390 forts in Maharashtra, out of which only 12 forts are selected under the ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’, and eight of these forts are protected by the ASI.

Explaining about the Panhala Fort, Mr. Majumder said the fort is perched atop a roughly triangular hill and was one of the most significant forts of Deccan. “Locally, the site was known as the abode of serpents and traditionally associated with the sage Parashar. Strategically placed in proximity to the trade routes connecting the Sahyadri mountains, the Deccan plateau, and the Konkan coast, the fort became centre of interest for several dynasties. The antiquity of the fort goes back to the Shilahara period ruler Bhoja of 11th century CE attested by inscriptions. The fort, as evidenced by the different structures, reflects the transfer of power in the hands of the Yadavas of Devgiri, the Bahamani of Bidar, the Adilshahi of Bijapur, the Marathas and the Mughals.”

Partially protected by natural scarp and strengthened with basalt stone fortification, the fort had 3 double walled gates, of which the eastern side gate; Chaar Darwaja is in ruins. Teen Darwaja, the western gate is the main entrance with pointed arch opening. Its inner gate is decorated with tracery design and is surrounded by courtyard with arcade section. “A two-line Persian inscription written in Nasta’liq records its erection during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Adil Shah I in 954 A.H. (1547-8 CE). The Wagh Darwaja on the north appears hidden camouflaged by natural scarp that leads to a narrow pathway down the hill,” Mr. Majumder explained.

There are several water bodies such as, Someshwar Tank, Sadhoba Tank, Khokad Tank and Idgah Tank. Noteworthy among them is a step well called Andhar Vav situated close to the Teen Darwaza. It is three-storied with one room on each of the lower storeys and three rooms on the top.

Some of the other structures include a three-storied tower called the Nayikinicha Sajja or the dancing girl’s tower, built during the reign of Ibrahim Adil Shah II in 1000 A.H. 1591 C.E., that is endowed with delicate stucco mouldings in the interior. Situated in the centre of the fort is the Ambarkhana which consists of 3 buildings known as the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. It has sixteen bays each with its own flat vault with a hole on top. Another granary is situated to its west called Dharma Kothi. It has a single staircase leading to its top.

Sajja Kothi is a double storied structure with upper gallery occupying the prominent and highest position on the hill and dated to the reign of Bijapur King Ibrahim Adilshah A.H. 1016 (1607-08 CE). “It bears testimony to the historic event of meeting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” Mr. Majumder said.

“ASI plans for more conservation and development works to be carried out at Panhala Fort. We are expecting officials from the International Council on Monuments and Sites to visit the nominated forts post monsoon this year,” Mr. Majumder said.

