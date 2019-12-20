Ashwini Bidre murder case: ACP Alphonso asked to assist in trial

State DGP Subodh Jaiswal has appointed ACP Sangeeta Alphonso to assist Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat in the trial in the Ashwini Bidre murder case.

The decision was made after a written request by Mr. Gharat to Mr. Jaiswal earlier this month. In July, relatives of the murdered policewoman had also filed a writ in the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of investigations into the case from Crime Branch and Kalamboli police to Ms. Alphonso, who was then DySP in the caste verification department. After her temporary appointment as investigating officer in the case, Ms. Alphonso made several attempts to recover Bidre’s body from Bhayander creek, where the accused is believed to have disposed her dismembered body.

“Neither the body nor the weapon used in the crime have been recovered and the case is based purely on circumstantial evidence. I had written to Mr. Jaiswal that the accused Abhay Kurundkar is a very influential person having very close relations with the senior political leader Eknath Khadse whose nephew Raju Patil is also the co-accused. Mr. Kurundkar has not hesitated to threaten the husband of the deceased Raju Gore in the presence of police. I fear there will be attempts to influence the witnesses also,” Mr. Gharat said.

He added, “I realised the efforts Ms. Alphonso had taken to collect the evidence against the accused. If she assists me by remaining present on the dates of hearing, the trial could run as per the scientific and electronic evidence she has collected. The fact that there is availability of only circumstantial evidence and there is no recovery of the body or weapon of assault should not affect the quality of the evidence hence the assistance of Ms. Alphonso was required.”

Ms. Bidre, posted with Protection of Civil Rights Unit in Konkan Bhavan, Belapur and a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli, was missing since 15 April 2016. A case was registered on July 14, 2016, by her brother Anand Bidre. On January 31, 2017, a kidnapping case was registered following which the key suspect, Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who was attached to Thane Rural police was arrested on December 7, 2017. After it emerged that the missing cop was murdered, sections of murder were invoked on February 27, 2018. Along with Mr. Kurundkar, his childhood friend Mahesh Falnikar, driver Kundan Bhandari and friend Rajesh Patil have also been arrested.