Ashwini Bhide moved out of MMRCL

In its second major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has moved Ashwini Bhide from her position as managing director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). She has been replaced with Ranjit Singh Deol, an IAS officer of the 1998 batch. Mr. Deol was the vice chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation. Ms. Bhide has yet not been given a new posting.

She had locked horns with the Shiv Sena before the elections, especially with the present Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, who had opposed the cutting of trees for the Metro 3 car shed in Aarey. According to sources, her contract with the MMRCL, which is a joint venture between the Centre and the State government, had ended in December.

Tukaram Mundhe, known for his no-nonsense approach, has been posted as the municipal commissioner of Nagpur. The 2005-batch IAS officer is the project director of Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society.

Other transfers

Among other transfers of senior officials, Arvind Kumar, managing director, Maharashtra Petro Chemicals Corporation Limited, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Water Conservation Department. D.T. Waghmare, Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, has been posted as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company. He succeeds Parag Jain, who has been posted as Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department.

R.R. Jadhav, Commissioner, Fisheries Department, has been posted as Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister’s Office. Prajkta Verma-Lavangare, Commissioner, Excise Department, has been posted as Secretary, Marathi Bhasha Department. S.N. Gaikwad, Commissioner, Sugar, Pune, has been posted as municipal commissioner of Pune. A.M. Kawade, Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune, has been posted as Commissioner, Co-operation and Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Pune.

Saurabh Rao, Municipal Commissioner of Pune, has been posted as Commissioner, Sugar, Pune. S.S. Dumbare, Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune, has been posted as director general, Maharashtra Energy Development Agency, Pune. Omprakash Deshmukh, Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune, has been posted as Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune. S.R. Jondhale, Collector, Mumbai City, has been posted as Secretary (Social Development Cell) and SEO (2), General Administration Department, Mantralaya.

K.B.Umap director general, MEDA, Pune, has been posted as Commissioner, State Excise, Mumbai. A.E. Rayate, has been posted as Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune. Sampada Mehta has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai. R.D. Nivatkar, Joint Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, has been posted as the Collector of Mumbai City.

Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune. U.A. Jadhav, (Additional Collector), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune, has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola. Kiran Patil,(Mantralaya Cadre), Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and Agriculture Development Fund, Mantralaya, has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, General Administration Department, Mantralaya.