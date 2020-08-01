Asha Bhosle flags ₹2 lakh power bill for June; discom says bill based on actual meter reading

State power utility Mahadiscom, facing flak for sending ‘inflated’ bills for June, has now received a complaint from noted singer Asha Bhosle after she got an electricity bill of over ₹2 lakh for her bungalow in hill station Lonavala.

However, the utility has stated that the bill generated was as per the “actual meter reading” and it has already communicated the same to the legendary singer.

Bhosle recently received a power bill of ₹2,08,870 for the month of June, while the bill for May and April stood at ₹8,855.44 and ₹8,996.98, respectively.

According to the power consumption history mentioned in the bill, last June, the singer had received a bill of ₹6,395.66.

“We received a complaint from Bhosle for receiving an inflated bill. Acting on the same, a senior official from the Pune circle personally went there (bungalow) to check the reading and it was verified that the meter reading was correct and so was the bill,” a spokesperson of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahadiscom) said.

He further said after conducting proper investigation, it was found that the bungalow was not shut and shoots were taking place there.

Ms. Bhosle was not immediately available for comment.

This is not the first time that the singer has complained about inflated electricity bills.

In 2016, Ms. Bhosle had complained about receiving an exorbitant bill for the bungalow, which was “not much in use”.

Accordingly, the then energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had assured Ms. Bhosle that he would look into the matter.