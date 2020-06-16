As virus spreads in slums, PCMC stares at 1,000 active cases by June-end

Pune

16 June 2020 23:47 IST

Tally soars from double digits in May, after lockdown relaxation

Till mid-May, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits was in double digits. However, with lockdown restrictions eased since then, the township has seen a precipitate rise in cases in its slum clusters, with its active case tally now at 510.

Taking together the active cases, deaths and recovered patients, the township currently has a total 1,256 cases.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Hindu, “With our present case doubling rate of 15 days, we expect the cumulative tally to touch the 3,000 mark [by June-end] with 1,000-1,200 active cases. A multiplicity of factors is responsible for this spike, not least of which is the influx of people from Mumbai since the easing of lockdown regulations, and the ease of movement between PCMC and Pune municipal limits.”

Till May 10, the civic body’s total case tally stood at a little over 170 cases, with only half of them being active. In contrast, Pune was witnessing daily surges of more than 200 cases. However, over the next month, the PCMC’s case tally shot up to 1,000, with nearly 400 active cases by June 10.

“The first case in the Anandnagar slum cluster was detected on May 17 after a person from there visited a liquor vendor in a containment zone in Yerawada in Pune. Since then, this cluster has reported more than 100 cases till May-end,” Mr. Hardikar said.

The virus has so far claimed 33 lives in the township. Matters have been somewhat offset with more than 700 recoveries and a recovery rate of nearly 60%.

“The Anandnagar and Sai Baba Nagar slum clusters have emerged as hotspots. Several cases have been found in Ajintha Nagar as well. Personnel in two banks have tested positive as well, and a number of policemen,” the civic chief said.

Fortunately, there have been no significant rise in cases in the PCMC’s industrial units — the lifeline of the township — with only stray cases being reported.

Mr. Hardikar said a software-based tracking system was being usedy to monitor people with co-morbidities, and senior citizens.

“We also propose to increase our present sample testing capacity from 300 to 500 and then take it to 1,000 in the coming weeks,” he said. A dedicated sample testing facility is to come up soon at the civic-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, he said.