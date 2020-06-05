As Raigad reels under Nisarga impact, officials begin taking stock

A day after cyclone Nisarga left its trail of destruction in Raigad, various tehsils in the district are beginning to assess the damage.

“We first cleared the road to Shrivardhan, following which I visited the place. The energy infrastructure is completely destroyed. There is not a single house in the tehsil which has not been damaged,” said Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari, who toured Shrivardhan, Alibaug and Roha.

The road between Alibaug and Murud is expected to be restored by Friday morning, followed by the road between Shrivardhan and Murud. At least 80,000 to 1 lakh houses are estimated to have been damaged. “I have asked everyone to click photographs of the damage so that it can be sent to the government for relief. No kuchcha house has survived the cyclone,” said Ms. Choudhari.

Murud and Shrivardhan, she said, were the worst-hit. Once road connectivity is restored, electrical infrastructure and water supply will follow. “Our priority now is electricity, water and health. Along with it, telecommunications will be restored. All the taluka headquarters will be connected to each other so that there is a smooth flow of communication,” she said.

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut had visited Raigad district on Thursday. “The minister has assured that additional teams would be sent to start the restoration work along with a senior official. Electrical infrastructure has faced the maximum loss. The distribution and transmission lines have been badly affected,” Ms. Choudhari pointed out.

As a result of the blackout, families have not been able to get in touch with their loved ones in the tehsils. “I have not been able to speak to my parents who are in Murud. I am worried for their well-being,” said Nida Khatib, who lives in Kuwait.

The power cut has also ensured people are finding it difficult to source water. Some of them are using nearby wells while others are being supplied water through tankers.

Ms. Choudhari also warned of post-cyclone tragedies due to fittings and roofs that have come loose. “We are asking people to take the utmost precaution while going back to their homes or shops and to open every door and window with care. There could be a damaged wall or roof waiting to collapse,” she said.

In Navi Mumbai, the cyclone has damaged 225 electrical poles and cables. Panvel city and rural, Taloja, Kalamboli, Rabale, Airoli, Turbhe MIDC, Pawane MIDC and some parts of Seawoods experienced power outages on Thursday.

The blackout persists in Uran taluka, where 250 electrical poles were damaged. By Thursday, electricity in 60% of Uran and all other nodes except a few areas in Panvel rural and Seawoods, was restored. “The major issue we are facing is a shortage of labourers to dig the earth and erect poles. The labourers used to be hired on a contract basis and were migrants who have gone back to their home towns during the lockdown,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.