As Mumbai faces deluge, Maharashtra CM assures high priority help to citizens

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai after the financial capital received between 267 to 300 mm of rain in a heavy downpour from Sunday night.

The heavy rain disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging on important routes and low-lying areas leading to traffic jams across the city. Many railway tracks were submerged and train services disrupted. About 50 flights had been cancelled by various airlines till 11 a.m. on Monday.

“Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services. Heavy rain is also expected today (Monday),” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Andheri, Kurla, Bhandup, King’s Circle, Vile Parle and Dadar are facing significant water accumulation. Vehicles could be seen drifting in rainwater, and pedestrians were wading through knee-deep water on the streets.

At 8.35 a.m., a National Disaster Response Force team rescued two girls following a landslide at Vikhroli Park Site.

Highest priority was being accorded to helping citizens, and all systems were on a 24-hour alert, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said. Mr. Shinde held a meeting with multiple agencies, including the State Disaster Control Cell, the BMC, and the railway administration, to review the situation. Teams at the district level were working in coordination to resolve issues, the CM said.

“About 5,000 places in Mumbai are being monitored from the BMC control room. A flood gate is being installed at the Mithi river so that sea water will not enter the city during high tide. Accumulated water is being pumped into the river. Pumping stations have been set up at seven places in Mumbai,” Mr. Shinde said.

“For the first time in the country, an experiment like micro-tunnelling is being used to help in drainage,” Mr. Shinde said.

‘Monsoon mismanagement’

Criticising the mismanagement of the monsoon by the State government and the BMC, the Congress party’s Mumbai chief Varsha Gaikwad said the city had collapsed due to corruption in the pre-monsoon work.

“The city has already drowned in the first season of monsoon. The BMC and State government’s claims that pre-monsoon work had been completed in Mumbai, and that we are monsoon-ready, have been proven wrong. The Mahayuti government is a liar that makes false promises to the people and left Mumbaikers to suffer today,” Ms. Gaikwad said.

Lake overflowing

The artificial Powai lake, built in 1890, started overflowing at about 4.45 a.m. BMC officials said in a statement said the lake had a capacity of 5,455 million litres.

“The Water Engineering Department of the municipal corporation has informed that the lake started overflowing due to rain in the catchment area of this lake in the last three days,” the BMC said.

Schools shut

The State government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar made the announcement in the State Legislative Council.

Officials said the heavy downpour had also impacted train services. The Central Railway cancelled the following trains on Monday — MMR-CSMT (train number 12110), Pune-CSMT (11010), Pune-CSMT Deccan (12124), Pune-CSMT Deccan (11007) and CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (12127).

Rain also disrupted local train services that were briefly stopped in the morning, and resumed after water receded from the tracks. Rain also impacted BEST bus services in the city, and buses were diverted from their regular routes.

The BMC said water in the reservoirs supplying water to the metropolis had increased.

Seven reservoirs are located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi — supply water to Mumbai.