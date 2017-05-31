As farmers protest, govt. announces schemes for them

Mumbai: Amidst growing protests by farmers demanding loan waivers, the State Cabinet on Tuesday swung into action, announcing schemes for food processing and providing solar energy to agriculture feeders.

The food processing scheme includes setting up, modernising and upgrading of farm and food processing industries, cold storage scheme and human resource development. This will be run using 100% financial support from the State government and every year, a minimum of ₹50 crore will set aside for this. Preference will be given to horticultural produce and vegetables in the food processing units.

Solar power will be provided in areas where farm feeders are separated from domestic ones. “Of the total power consumed by the State, around 30% is used in agriculture. The State government has to pay a considerable amount to provide this electricity at concessional rates. Providing solar power will reduce this burden, and the power saved can be used elsewhere,” State Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetty’s ‘self-appeal’ yatra demanding farm loan waivers culminated in Mumbai. Mr. Shetty met with Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and presented him with a memorandum of demands. He had started his yatra in Pune and walked to Mumbai with his supporters.

His yatra stopped over in Byculla, where he addressed his followers claiming the agitation that started in Mumbai will reach Delhi. “I will be uniting farmer leaders from all over the country and we will make ruling BJP’s life miserable until they give in to our demands,” he said. Referring to the farmers’ strike planned on June 1, Mr. Shetty said he doesn’t intend to trouble the urban population. “If we want to hold the government accountable in the monsoon session, the supply of milk and vegetables to cities will have to be stopped.”

State Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar said the government is ready to hold discussions with farmers and their leaders. “The Chief Minister is ready for discussion. It doesn’t make us proud to see farmers going on strike. We appeal to Mr. shetty to join us for the discussions.”