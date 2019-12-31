As citizens gear up for New Year’s Eve, so do officials

With Mumbaikar’s enthusiastically planning revelries to ring in the new year on Tuesday, the city’s infrastructure, too, is gearing up to ensure that the festivities are not marred by any untoward incidents.

With the public sentiment still strong against the CAA and the NRC, the Mumbai Police will keep close watch on the cyberspace for any indications of an impromptu protest. Senior police officers said that no permissions have been granted for any protests on Tuesday and action will be taken against attempts at unauthorised protests.

The city as well as Traffic police will also be out in full force to prevent incidents of eve teasing, theft, robbery, drug consumption and drunk driving.

There will be 20 extra buses to cater to the revellers at popular spots like Colaba, Marine Drive, and Juhu Beach.

However, those planning to fly out for their year-end break may have to brace for delays in view of heavy fog in Delhi playing havoc with the flight schedules.