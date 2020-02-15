Arvind Sawant to head three-member coordination panel of MPs

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant will be helm the three-member committee of MPs formed to coordinate, speed up and follow up State projects in Delhi. He is being given rank of Cabinet Minister. This was announced late on Friday night by the Chief Minister’s Office.
The decision to appoint such a committee was taken before the Union Budget last month at a meeting called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all MPs from Maharashtra.
At the meeting, all MPs had voiced the need for a coordinated effort to push projects from Maharashtra in Delhi to ensure speedy delivery.
“Arvind Sawant will coordinate the committee which will follow up projects in Delhi. He will have Cabinet rank,” said an official from the CMO.
Mr. Sawant will be given an office in Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi and provided with a staff to carry out his responsibilities.
