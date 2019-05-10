Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli released on furlough

Murder convict Arun Gawli was granted furlough by a Nagpur court on Wednesday.

The gangster-turned-politician was convicted in 2012 for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamalakar Jamsandekar, who was shot dead at his residence in 2007. Gawli and 11 other were convicted under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, and have been in lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since then.

Prisons department officials said while Gawli’s furlough was approved by the Bombay High Court on April 23, he was released on Wednesday as the HC had also ruled that the furlough be brought into effect after April 30, once the elections in Mumbai were over.

While the Prisons department had earlier rejected his furlough, his lawyers approached the Nagpur Bench of the HC, after which he was granted furlough for 28 days.

Gawli’s daughter Geeta, a corporator with the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, confirmed that he had reached his residence in Dagdi Chawl, Byculla, in the evening, but declined to go into the details of his furlough.

Gawli is required to appear periodically before the Agripada police, in whose jurisdiction his residence falls, as per conditions of his furlough. A Mumbai Police officer said the police station and the Crime Branch have been instructed to keep a watch on his movements and also ensure proper intelligence is collected to avoid any untoward incidents during his stay out of prison.

“The instructions are issued not just to keep a check on him but also ensure other elements do not target him over past or present issues,” an officer said. Gawli has been granted parole or furlough four times in the past, the most recent being in May 2018, when he was released so that he could attend his mother’s funeral.