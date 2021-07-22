Arun Gawli gang member arrested for extortion

Navi Mumbai

22 July 2021 23:58 IST

A member of the Arun Gawli gang was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening traders in the APMC market and extorting money from them.

Ashok Hansraj Sonkar alias Ashok Mirchi (34), who was released from jail in 2017, went to the APMC vegetable market on Wednesday. He asked trader Mayur Barve to pay ₹5,000 per month to continue doing his business and threatened to kill him if he failed to do so.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Barve filed a complaint at APMC police station. “We had been receiving complaints against the accused for snatching money from traders in the name of ‘hafta’. He was not traceable, and with the help of an informer, we arrested him,” assistant police inspector Sumedh Khopikar from APMC police station said.

Mr. Sonkar has a record of attempted murder, assault, intimidation and robbery, and had 10 cases against him from 2005 to 2013. After 2013, there were 12 cases registered against him at APMC police station alone. The police suspect that he would be earning at least ₹10,000 through extortion every day.

The accused is known to cause self-inflicted injury when in police custody and hence, the APMC police sought his judicial custody. “We were in the process of issuing an externment notice to the accused when he was arrested,” Mr. Khopikar said.