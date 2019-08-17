Around the world in eight months

Members of INSV Tarini, the first Indian Navy vessel with an all-women crew to circumnavigate the earth, call the voyage ‘life-changing’. On the second day of Malhar Conclave at St. Xavier’s College on Friday, four of the six crew members spoke about the obstacles and their encounters with people in different countries during Navika Sagar Parikkrama.

Lieutenant Commanders Vijaya Devi, Payal Gupta, and Pratibha Jamwal, along with Captain Vartika Joshi answered questions on how they braved storms and mustered the courage to undertake the expedition covering 22,000 nautical miles, which lasted eight months, ending in May 2018.

Capt. Joshi, who was in charge, said what was challenging was not the changing time zones, but the tempestuous weather. “We always had to anticipate what would happen, and prepare ourselves for it.”

She said what kept them alert on the boat in times of crisis was their training and acquaintance with ocean sailing, changing winds, and weathers across the latitudes. “Also, we had a watch system that helped us stay awake, and allowed for the smooth navigation of the vessel.”

Capt. Joshi narrated an incident when she had to climb a 25-metre-tall mast to fix the broken rigging, which averted a tragedy while the vessel was passing through the Tasman Sea. She also talked about how she nearly escaped from being caught in a six-metre wave while holding onto a steering wheel, for about 10-15 seconds.

Lt. Commander Devi spoke about the people of distinct cultures she chanced upon and their attitude towards women. “It has long been perceived that a women’s place is in the kitchen. A man in New Zealand who came on our boat could not believe that we could navigate a ship and wondered how our parents allowed us to go for it. He in fact went inside the cabin to check if there was a man. I found some solace in it, as I was assured that there are parents elsewhere too who are just like ours.”

In what could be called a rare maritime feat, the team crossed extreme temperatures of 50 degrees Celsius to as low as minus 7 degrees with no heater on board, and had to push itself through several breaking points. Lt. Commander Gupta said, “With only 1,000 litres of water on board, we had to decide if we wanted to brush our teeth, or wash our face, and spent it sparsely.”