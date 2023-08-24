Around 600 farmers are protesting the export duty on onions blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway

August 24, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Around 600 protesting farmers on Thursday blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik in Maharashtra for some time demanding the Central government take back its decision to impose 40% export duty on onions, a police official said.

It all started in Chandwad, the rural part of the Nashik district and the arterial road was blocked for almost two hours before the local police rushed to the site and managed to get the farmers to back off, the official said.

On August 23, the Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said the Center must cancel its decision to procure two lakh metric tonnes of onions from farmers in Maharashtra at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited. He also said the Union Government must pay Rs 4,000 per quintal of onion.

On Wednesday, some leaders of NCP along with farmers and traders were protesting on the Nashik-Pune Highway against the decision.

However, Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde shot back at Mr Pawar and lauded the Center’s decision and said, “Sharad Pawar is a big leader. He was the union agriculture minister for 10 years. Even then there were crises involving onions, but such a relief was never given.”

On August 19, the Union government had imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices and in view of the upcoming festival season.