Around 25,000 stray dogs vaccinated in Mumbai  

February 18, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

Since September 2023, around 25,000 stray dogs have been vaccinated by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to officials from the civic body, by the end of March, 2024, approximately 70% of the dogs will be vaccinated.

Under the aegis of the ‘Mumbai Rabies Elimination Project’ and in an effort to safeguard public health and promote animal welfare, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Veterinary Health Department has initiated a comprehensive mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign targeting stray dogs, with the help of Animal Welfare Organizations viz. Janice Smith Animal Welfare Trust, Youth Organisation in Defense of Animals, Universal Animal Welfare Society, and Utkarsh Global Foundation.

The Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, are overseeing various animal welfare activities run by BMC.

Providing detailed information on these initiatives, the General Manager of the Veterinary Department and Deonar Abattoir Dr. Kalimpasha Pathan stated that, this initiative aims to mitigate the spread of rabies, a fatal viral disease that poses significant risks to both human and animal populations. Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, primarily through bites. Stray dogs, often vulnerable to the disease due to lack of proper care and vaccination, represent a significant reservoir for rabies transmission in urban areas.

According to the 2014 census, the number of stray dogs in the Mumbai metropolis is approximately 95 thousand. Since September 2023, around 25 thousand stray dogs have been vaccinated. As a result, by the end of March 2024, approximately 70% of the dogs will be vaccinated.

The mass vaccination campaign is being conducted by a team of trained professionals equipped with safe and effective rabies vaccines. Vaccination teams will strategically move across the city to ensure accessibility and coverage of stray dog populations in various neighbourhoods. Civic officials said, “This campaign underscores our commitment to public health and animal welfare by vaccinating stray dogs helps break the transmission cycle of rabies and reduces the risk of rabies transmission to humans through dog bites. Vaccinating stray dogs not only prevents the suffering caused by rabies but also promotes the overall well-being of these animals by providing them with essential healthcare. By reducing the prevalence of rabies among stray dog populations, we are creating safer environments for residents, particularly children who are more susceptible to dog bites.”

BMC urges all residents to support this vital public health initiative by ensuring their pets are up-to-date on rabies vaccination, by reporting any stray dogs to the designated authorities for vaccination, and by allowing the afore mentioned organizations to carry out this work in the city, said the civic body.

