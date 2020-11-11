Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail

Mumbai

11 November 2020 23:12 IST

“This is the victory of the people of India,” he says.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on November 11 walked out of Taloja jail in Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an abetment to suicide case.

Mr. Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 p.m. and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, and thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.

Also read | Assam CM speaks to Uddhav Thackeray for security of Arnab Goswami

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Goswami, who was shifted to Taloja central jail on November 8 morning from a makeshift quarantine centre in Alibaug, flashed the victory sign and said, “This is the victory of the people of India.”

Mr. Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 by Raigad Police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018.

As Mr. Goswami walked out of jail after completing some procedural formalities, a group of his supporters waiting outside with placards greeted him with cheers.