Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on November 11 walked out of Taloja jail in Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an abetment to suicide case.
Mr. Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 p.m. and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, and thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.
Also read | Assam CM speaks to Uddhav Thackeray for security of Arnab Goswami
Mr. Goswami, who was shifted to Taloja central jail on November 8 morning from a makeshift quarantine centre in Alibaug, flashed the victory sign and said, “This is the victory of the people of India.”
Mr. Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 by Raigad Police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018.
As Mr. Goswami walked out of jail after completing some procedural formalities, a group of his supporters waiting outside with placards greeted him with cheers.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath