Arnab Goswami, two others shifted to Taloja jail

Navi Mumbai

08 November 2020 13:58 IST

Jail officials cited security reasons for the decision.

Republic TV managing director and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami along with two of the co-accused in the case of abetment to suicide has been shifted to Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai by jail officials citing security reasons.

Mr. Goswami who was arrested on November 4 has been in judicial custody since then and was lodged in the Alibag jail-quarantine centre which is a school run by the Alibag Municipal Council.

“The shifting decision was by jail authorities. On Monday, we have a hearing on our revision petition before Alibag sessions court and if we are granted police custody, he will have to be brought back,” Raigad Superintendent of Police Ashok Dudhe said.

Mr. Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail along with Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda after their quarantine period in Alibag was over. The Alibag Superintendent Jailer had written to the superior authorities to shift the three to Taloja jail after they completed their quarantine period for security reasons and for the reason that it was a high-profile case.

The Alibag sessions court on Saturday heard the pleas of Mr. Goswami’s advocate in the revision petition filed by police. Since the hearing in the habeas corpus writ by Mr. Goswami was still going on at the High Court, the sessions court gave the next date for the order for November 9.