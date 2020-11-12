Arnab Goswami seeks anticipatory bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has filed for anticipatory bail before the City Civil and Sessions Court in a case charging him with deterring the police from discharging their duty when they came to arrest him on November 4.
The FIR was filed at the NM Joshi Police Station under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Under Section 353, he can be punished with imprisonment that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both. Mr. Goswami was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the 2018 case of abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik.
A suicide note believed to have been written by Naik mentioned that Mr. Goswami did not pay him ₹83 lakh for the “Bombay Dyeing studio project.”
