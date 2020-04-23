Arnab Goswami alleges ‘attack’ by two men

Republic TV co-founder Arnab Goswami on Thursday claimed that he was “attacked” by two men while on his way to his Worli residence in the early hours of the day.

Mr. Goswami, who was on Wednesday booked by the Sadar Bazaar police in Nagpur, said in a social media post that he and his wife were on their way home from work when two men on a scooter blocked their path.

“The duo, according to the complaint we have received, threw ink at the Goswamis’ car. They were apprehended by the police personnel assigned to them for protection and handed over to us,” an officer with the NM Joshi Marg police station said.

While Mr. Goswami claimed that the duo had “confessed” to be from the Congress, the police maintained that any political affiliations that the duo might have were still being verified.