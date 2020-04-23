Mumbai

Arnab Goswami alleges ‘attack’ by two men

Arnab Goswami. | File

Arnab Goswami. | File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Police say the two were apprehended and that they are verifying their political affiliation

Republic TV co-founder Arnab Goswami on Thursday claimed that he was “attacked” by two men while on his way to his Worli residence in the early hours of the day.

Mr. Goswami, who was on Wednesday booked by the Sadar Bazaar police in Nagpur, said in a social media post that he and his wife were on their way home from work when two men on a scooter blocked their path.

“The duo, according to the complaint we have received, threw ink at the Goswamis’ car. They were apprehended by the police personnel assigned to them for protection and handed over to us,” an officer with the NM Joshi Marg police station said.

While Mr. Goswami claimed that the duo had “confessed” to be from the Congress, the police maintained that any political affiliations that the duo might have were still being verified.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 11:27:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/arnab-goswami-alleges-attack-by-two-men/article31412125.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY