Army sergeant assaulted on I-Day

Navi Mumbai

16 August 2020 23:54 IST

Eight men booked for rioting

The Taloja police have booked eight men for rioting and assaulting an Army sergeant on Independence Day after his wife asked an autorickshaw driver not to litter.

Pratap Jagannath More (38), deputed at the Army Institute of Physical Training in Pune, took leave from August 13 to 30 and reached his wife’s house in Taloja on Saturday. “They then stepped out to buy vegetables and saw an auto driver throw two empty bottles on the road. Rutuja More (32) complained about it and the driver picked up a quarrel,” police inspector Raju Adagle said.

When Mr. More intervened, seven others joined the auto driver in assaulting him. Mr. More then filed a complaint with the Taloja police against the auto driver, who has been identified as Mithun Ulwekar (31).

Advertising

Advertising

“We have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. Mr. More sustained minor injuries on his face and hand,” Mr. Adagle said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.