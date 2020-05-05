Argument over face mask turns violent in Chembur; one critical

An argument that erupted over wearing masks as part of anti-COVID-19 precautions escalated into an attempt to murder in Chembur on Sunday, with one person being admitted to hospital with critical injuries. The police have arrested one person, while four others are still wanted.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the incident occurred around 8.15 p.m. in Nagewadi on PL Lokhande Road. Kirtisingh Rana (34) and his brother Indersingh (33) were walking towards their residence when they were allegedly accosted by five men near the public toilet in their locality.

“The accused attacked the brothers with daggers, swords, and bamboo sticks before fleeing the scene. The sound of the commotion attracted the attention of residents, who rushed the brothers to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Mr. Indersingh suffered the most serious wounds on his head and back, and is in a critical condition,” an officer with the Tilak Nagar police said.

The officer said a complaint of attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday morning, based on a statement recorded by Mr. Kirtisingh. The police said inquiries indicate that the two brothers had got into an argument with two of the five accused on Sunday morning. “The accused were seen roaming around the locality without wearing face masks, which has been made compulsory in light of the COVID-19 crisis. The brothers asked the duo to wear masks or go back home, which led to an argument The accused seem to have tried to exact revenge for this with the help of their friends,” the officer said.

The police have arrested one accused, identified as Salim Siddiqui (38), and are on the lookout for the other four.