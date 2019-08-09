Argument between families over honking turns violent in Vidyavihar, one dead

An argument over honking led to a violent altercation between two families, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old man in Vidyavihar on Thursday.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, the incident occurred around noon in Mohan Nagar Banjara Basti. The police said the argument was sparked off when brothers Deepak and Manoj Chavariya were leaving home on their bike.

Senior police inspector Sushil Kamble, Tilak Nagar police station, said, “Deepak was driving and sounded the horn of the bike. This bothered Sandeep Parcha, who was sitting outside his house with his father Pal Singh. This led to a heated argument. Hearing the commotion, Deepak and Manoj’s father Manohar and sister Pooja came out of their house. They intervened and tried to calm down the fight. Sandeep, however, allegedly grabbed a knife from his house and attacked Manohar, who sustained grievous injuries. Deepak, Manoj and Pooja were also injured in the attack.”

Mr. Kamble said other residents broke up the fight and rushed the injured to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where Manohar was declared dead before admission. The Tilak Nagar police were informed about the incident and a team reached the hospital to record statements from the families.

Mr. Kamble said, “Based on inquiries conducted so far, we have booked Sandeep for murder and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code.” The police said that Deepak, Manoj, Pooja, Sandeep, Pal Singh and his wife Krishna are admitted at the hospital and are being treated for injuries. The police said Mr. Sandeep will be placed under arrest as soon as he is discharged.

Rajpal Chavariya, Manohar’s brother, said, “Deepak and Manoj had just left to pay some bills when the fight broke out. Pooja is traumatised and Manoj’s condition is serious.” The police are conducting inquiries in the locality and scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the exact sequence of events.