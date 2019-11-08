Aquatic institute ties up with University of Western Australia

In an attempt to promote research collaborations, sharing of technology and resources and student exchange programmes, Sindhu Swadhyay Sanstha (SSS) School of Integrated Aquatic Education of Mumbai University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oceans Institute of University of Western Australia (UWA) on Wednesday at the convocation hall of Mumbai University in the presence of Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia.

The SSS was formed in 2014 with the objective of providing quality education in the fields of marine biology and oceanography. “We are excited to collaborate with Oceans Institute and have high aims in research involving heavy metals, aquaculture and fisheries,” said Vinayak Dalvi, coordinator of the SSS.

“Maharashtra has a coastline of 720 km and it comes under the exclusive jurisdiction of Mumbai University. However, our State lacked an institute that focused solely on marine studies and oceanography. That’s how we came up with the SSS,” Mr. Dalvi said.

The Oceans Institute, based in UWA’s Crawley campus in Perth, was established in 2010 and focuses on multidisciplinary marine research in areas such as oceanography, ecology, engineering and resource management. It is located on the western coast of Australia in proximity to the Indian Ocean.

Professor Peter Veth, director of Oceans Institute, UWA, said the MoU provided an opportunity to both universities to develop new research collaborations across a broad spectrum of marine research areas. “We are heavily focused on enhancing research collaborations across the Indian Ocean by engaging with institutes among the Indian Ocean Rim Association countries. This MoU aligns with UWA Vision 2030 to be a leading research and educational institution located on the Indian Ocean rim. Sindhu Swadhyay Sanstha was a natural fit for us,” Professor Veth said.

Mr. McGowan, who is on his first visit to the country, said international exchange and sharing of knowledge was important for students of both universities and the MoU provided an optimal framework for it.

Mr. McGowan is accompanied by a delegation that includes representatives from Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia and Australia India Business Council, WA. He will be in the country till November 9, meeting officials in the tourism and education sectors.