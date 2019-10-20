Mumbai

Appeal to drop charges against Aarey protesters

An appeal to drop charges against 29 people who were arrested for protesting at Aarey colony this month was submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police’s office on Saturday. A total of 3,168 people have signed the appeal.

Radhika Jhaveri, member, Save Aarey Movement, said, “We were hoping to meet the Commissioner today, but were told he was not available. We have submitted the letter to the office and will continue our efforts to get the charges dropped.”

The signatories have termed the charges baseless and fake. The 29 activists were arrested on October 5 after they were detained the previous night for protesting the cutting of trees to make way for the Metro 3 car shed.

The 29 protesters were charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, notably Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

