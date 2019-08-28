Appeal to citizens lands BMC in Twitter soup

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received severe criticism for its tweet which said citizens filling potholes on city roads is illegal, it put out another tweet on Tuesday appealing to activists to work as partners instead.

With the BMC being on Twitter, citizens have taken to calling it out and complaining about the potholes on city roads publicly, forcing it to take action. However, despite the ire the civic body is facing, several potholes, open manholes and bad patches have been left unattended. Hence, a few citizens, like Mahim-based Irfan Machhiwala and Mushtaq Ansari, decided to take matters into their own hands. The duo started with filling potholes on the Western Express Highway around two years ago and have since gained much support.

However, on August 24, the BMC’s roads department, through its handle @mybmcRoads, tweeted, “Dear Mumbaikars, Always approach @mybmc to fix the Potholes. It is the legal and correct way. Avoid filling any potholes on your own using debris. Using incorrect methods of filling potholes may lead to accidents. It is illegal to do so. Please don't take law in your hands (sic).”

This tweet met with a lot of flak since Twitterati pointed out to the civic body its own inefficiency. Several people said citizens have to do the BMC’s job since the civic body is not doing it.

This was followed by a tweet on Tuesday from BMC’s official handle @mybmc: “Acknowledging the good intent of civilians trying to fill #potholes , Municipal Commissioner Mr Praveen Pardeshi has urged them to work as partners with MCGM engineers, so that correct engineering methods can be followed too. Ward officials shall be in touch with citizen groups (sic).”

This tweet also faced criticism from user @Mash_Tweetwani, who said the BMC should commit to doing its job better rather than asking people to collaborate with their engineers.

replied saying, “Sir instead of asking people to collaborate with MCGM Engg to fill potholes, we would have expected you to say “Common man need not fill potholes, it’s our job. It will be done to its best and we will see to it that they do not resurface again” Try it ! (sic)”

When asked about the controversy, Mr. Machhiwala said, “BMC is tweeting this right now because people pointed out that it is also doing something illegal by using paver blocks for filling potholes. We will be happy to cooperate with them but so far they have not reached out to us.”