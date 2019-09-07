App will work offline too: RBI to HC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that the app being developed to help visually-impaired people identify currency notes would also work in areas without internet access.

On Thursday, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre had asked the RBI how visually-impaired people in places like Jammu & Kashmir, which is under a communications blackout, would be able to access the app. The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the National Association for the Blind on the notes issued after demonetisation not being visually-impaired friendly.

Special markings

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the RBI, told the court that the final version of the app would be released soon. He also informed the court that the Centre would be releasing in November new coins in denominations of ₹20, ₹10, ₹2 and ₹1, which will incorporate special markings for the benefit of visually-impaired people.

A sample of the coins was shown to the judges and visually-impaired people present in court. After they identified the coins, the Bench said, “We are moving in the right direction.”

The court said, “Coins are getting smaller by the day. The new ₹20 coin looks like a ₹1 coin, and the new ₹1 coin looks like the old one paisa coin. The idea is to maintain the security features and also not cause problems to the visually-impaired, who train themselves to identify notes and coins.”

On November 4, when the matter will be heard next, the RBI will demonstrate the functioning of the app.