App to help enthusiasts track birds

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on Wednesday launched a mobile application that will enable birdwatching enthusiasts to report tagged birds in their vicinity.

The BNHS developed the app, titled ‘Bird Band Sighting’, in collaboration with the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation in Airoli. It was launched on Wednesday on World Environment Day in the presence of Sudhir Mungantiwar, State Minister of Finance & Planning and Forests.

The BNHS is a pan-India wildlife research organisation and has been conducting studies on bird migration since 1927. In its nine-decade-long study on bird migration patterns, the BNHS has come across various bird banding techniques, which vary from using metal rings to recently introduced colourful bands, flags and neck collars to track routes and habitats of birds.

A BNHS spokesperson said the application will provide an opportunity to enthusiastic birdwatchers, volunteers, academicians and scientists to report the movement of birds, which will help keep a track of migratory birds. “Contributors can also maintain their own tag sighting lists through this app. It will soon be available on the BNHS website,” the spokesperson said.