App takes education through games to tribal schools in State

A new mobile application focusing on the gamification of learning for students, called the Student Talent Enchancement Program application (STEPapp), was unveiled in the city on Monday.

The application has been used at 16 Eklavya Model International Schools, the government-run residential schools for tribals, for the last four months and has been designed by a team of 400 IITians over seven years, backed by EduisFun Technologies. The app provides education to students from kindergarten to Class XII through games across subjects focussing on students’ interest.

Praveen Tyagi, founder of EduisFun Technologies, said his journey to Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and then to teach young minds had been possible through education. “If you take my family as an example, two of my brothers are in IITs, all of us are where we are because we were pushed to learn and educate ourselves,” he said.

Mr. Tyagi said STEPapp’s developers had made sure it is accessible, affordable, adaptive and attractive for those who want to build their future. “Success is dependent on the learning exposure. If we are considering brick-and-mortar educational institutions, sports is next to learning and then comes infrastructure. I believe the content of education is what matters, irrespective of whether the learner is sitting at the G.D. Somani School or Eklavya Model International School,” Mr. Tyagi said.

Manisha Verma, principal secretary of State tribal development department, spoke about the inclusivity of the app. “Recruiting quality teachers in tribal areas is a huge problem, because even if we provide permanent jobs with accommodation, a lot of the highly-qualified teachers do not want to shift their bases to tribal areas. This is why the students are lagging behind when it comes to interaction with trained professionals and broadening their mental horizon. STEPapp could help bridge this gap. Sixteen tribal schools have already been using the application for four months,” she said.

Author Sonia Golani spoke about how STEPapp will benefit women and young girls. “There are only 30% or less women enrolling in engineering colleges in India. I feel newer-age edutech applications like this will help Indian women unleash the huge untapped potential that they have in them to be economic leaders,” she said.