APMC yards across State shut over market fee

Traders demand that State implement APMC Act amendment

All APMC yards in State remained shut on Tuesday, in response to a call for strike by Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) and Federation of Associations of Traders of Pune last week.

The strike amounted to a halt in the transaction of crores of rupees for a day. Traders voiced their concern over the APMC Act, which the Central government has amended but has not been implemented by the State yet. Due to this, traders operating from the market have to pay 1% market fee in all their trades.

By an ordinance dated June 5, the Centre permitted the sale of agricultural produce from farmers to consumer without attracting APMC Act as a result of which, no market fee will be levied on the goods sold outside the market. This is to promote the concept of ‘one nation one market’.

“The bandh call was given since no action was taken by State government to mitigate the grievances of APMC traders dealing form within the market yard. While the traders dealing in APMC commodities are exempted from market fee of 1% as per the notification of Govermment of India, the traders dealing with the APMC products inside the market are required to pay this fee since they are the license holder of APMC,” Mr. Gurnani said.

CAMIT has requested NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the State government to exempt all traders from the market fee. “We have asked to provide level playing field to the APMC traders of market area,” Mr. Gurnani said.

AIl APMC markets in Mumbai, Navi Mumbat, Pune, Baramat, Sangali, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nasik, Manmad, Satana, Neera, Phaltan, Latur, Barshi, Amalner, Shirpur, Dondaincha, Nandurba, Nanded, Ahmadnagar remained closed.

A nine-member action committee has been constituted to decide the future course of action including an indefinite bandh, if the State government does not amend the APMC Act and abolish market fee.