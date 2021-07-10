APMC traders to strike against Centre’s ordinance on July 16

New draft law sets limits on stocking of pulses

Over 2,000 grain and spice traders at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Navi Mumbai will hold a protest on July 16 over the Centre’s new ordinance on stocking of pulses.

Bhimji Bhanushali, secretary, Grain, Rice and Oilseeds Merchants’ Association, said, “The ordinance sets a limit on storage of pulses. Retail traders cannot stock more than five tonnes, and wholesale traders cannot exceed 200 tonnes.” He said the rise in prices of pulses had irked customers, and to check it, the government has decided to increase imports and restrict storage.

Mr. Bhanushali said, “APMCs in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have decided to shut shop indefinitely as a mark of protest. Market committees in Akola, Latur, and Amravati, where large transactions of pulses take place, will also join the protest. At a virtual meeting with the Federation of Association of Traders, it was unanimously decided to hold a State-wide strike on July 16, instead of an indefinite bandh.”

Traders said the ordinance could result in the prices of pulses doubling from ₹50 to ₹100 and farmers facing losses as well. “The prices are 10% to 20% less than the minimum support price now, but the government has decided to limit the stocking of pulses for the benefit of the corporate sector,” Mr. Bhanushali said.