APMC traders to meet on September 27

Navi Mumbai

21 September 2020 23:39 IST

Action committee plans to hold indefinite protest next month over passage of farm Bills

As many as 306 agriculture produce market committee (APMC) traders will attend a virtual meeting on September 27 to plan an indefinite protest next month over the passage of farm Bills in Parliament.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting held under the aegis of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) and the Federation of Association of Traders, Pune, on Monday.

Mohan Gurnani, chairman of CAMIT, said, “A larger virtual meeting of all 306 APMC traders will decide the future course of action to protest against the injustice meted out through the passage of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill.”

Advertising

Advertising

He said all attendees felt the Bill was discriminatory. “There are only two options to protest: stop payment of market fee and close the market indefinitely till a solution is found,” Mr. Gurnani said.

He said it is a well-known fact that big corporates and multinational companies like entering the foodgrain business. “After the passage of this Bill, they will not have to pay a market fee and other expenses, whereas traders within APMC markets will not only be subjected to APMC rules but will also have to pay a market fee ranging from 1% to 3%. This will make small traders uncompetitive against big corporates and multinational companies.”

The action committee of traders has already met political leaders in Maharashtra, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and requested them to provide a level-playing field to small traders working within APMC markets.

Valchand Sanchetiji, president, Federation of Association of Traders, and Dipen Agarwal, president of CAMIT, also addressed traders at the meeting.