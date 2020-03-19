APMC to be closed on Thursdays, Sundays to sanitise premises

Navi Mumbai

19 March 2020 00:46 IST

Three screening centres set up at market

The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) board has decided to keep the market in Navi Mumbai closed every Thursday till the month-end in addition to Sunday to carry out sanitation and fumigation efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the market is always closed on Sundays, the day will now be utilised to sanitise the premises.

Besides, the Konkan divisional authorities have set up three screening units at APMC market.

“Every day, one lakh vehicles enter the market. People coming there are from different parts of the country. Hence, it was important to have screening facilities. We have set up three medical centres inside the market, where everyone entering is screened,” Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund said.

Each centre has a medical officer and an assistant with a thermal scanner.

₹15 crore for Konkan

Mr. Daund also said that the State government has provided ₹15 crore to the Konkan division to carry out preventive measures against the novel coronavirus. He said the funds have been distributed among the seven districts that form the division.

All travellers returning from abroad to Raigad district are being quarantined at Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar. “In all, 39 quarantine cells have been set up in Konkan division with the capacity to accommodate 1,800 people,” Mr. Daund said.

No functions on Padwa

He said all processions and functions planned for Gudi Padwa have been cancelled. “All the tehsildars and district collectors have been instructed to make sure there is no crowding at any public area. Weekly markets in rural areas have been cancelled,” Mr. Daund said.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, every person is being screened and nobody on board ships is being allowed to come ashore, he said.

“Only taking precautions and abiding by government orders will help everyone. We request that no one circulate random social media forwards and spread panic. In case anyone has symptoms similar to those of the infection, they should consult the doctor.”