APMC police officer shoots himself dead

An Assistant Police Inspector attached to the APMC police shot himself dead in his cabin at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. Bhushan Pawar (45), an officer from the 2011 police sub-inspector batch, had just returned to duty after taking sick leave for one-and-a-half months.
“He had some health issues. The reason is not clear and he has not left any note behind,” B.G. Shekhar Patil, Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai police, said.
Colleagues rushed to his cabin on hearing a gunshot and broke open the door when he did not respond to their calls. They found Pawar in a pool of blood. “He was breathing. We put him in a vehicle and rushed him to MGM Hospital. But the doctors could not do anything. He was declared dead on arrival,” said a staff at the police station.
Pawar’s wife called on the station’s landline number as she could not contact him. She was anxious and asked us to put him on the phone, the officer said. “The family is in shock. Relatives told us that he was under stress for the past two months,” Mr. Patil said. Pawar is survived by his wife and two children who live in Hadapsar in Pune.
