APMC police arrest hotelier’s son in Vashi hit-and-run case

Navi Mumbai

08 February 2021 23:00 IST

Belapur court grants bail to 33-year-old accused

The APMC police on Monday arrested Rohan Abbott (33), the son of the owner of Abbott Hotel in Vashi, in connection with a hit-and-run case. Mr. Abbott surrendered himself at the police station on Monday morning.

Two brothers, aged 30 and 29, were killed when Mr. Abbott’s SUV rammed into their bike on Palm Beach road in Vashi on Sunday morning. The victims, identified as Sanket Anil Gamare (30) and Akshay Anil Gamare (29), were the sons of a police constable from Borivali who is attached to the Mumbai Police.

The accident occurred when the brothers were returning from a party at a friend’s house. The SUV rammed into the bike outside K Star Hotel near APMC area. The accused then abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.

Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), said, “We learnt that the owner of the car resided in Panvel and contacted him. However, he said that the car had been sold to Mr. Abbott. The accused then surrendered himself on Monday.”

The police made the accused undergo a blood test to ascertain if there were traces of alcohol. The accused said the accident occurred when he was returning after meeting a friend, Mr. Mengade said.

“Even if no traces of alcohol are found in his blood, we have charged him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, which will ensure that he gets severe punishment for taking two lives,” Mr. Mengade said.

Mr. Abbott was presented before the Belapur court later in the day and he was granted bail.