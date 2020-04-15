APMC market to open partially today

Along with vegetable and onion-potato markets, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has decided to reopen the grain market also on Wednesday. The APMC secretary said, “Post a meeting, all the stake holders have decided to start the grain market as well.”

Meanwhile, the APMC police has chalked out a plan to keep a check on social distancing. “The vehicles at the market will start coming from Tuesday midnight. Apart from the physical check on the vehicles, we will also do a drone survey. The survey will be conducted after sunrise for visibility. Whoever is found flouting social distancing norms will be booked,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam said.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund said around 150 CCTV cameras have been installed in the market for continuous monitoring. He said 200 trucks would be allowed into the grain market on alternate days.

“We had decided to keep the market shut due to the fear of the spread of the virus. But on Monday, after the meeting, we decided to open it since these are essential commodities. The State government has asked us to keep the supply chain intact. The market has been barricaded and only 50 people will be allowed to enter at one time,” Ashok Valunj, secretary, onion-potato market, said, adding that there is a sanitisation tunnel at the entrance.

“Suppliers will have to register their vehicle number and the person coming to the market a day prior and only those registered would be allowed to enter,” Ramdas Pavale, a trader at the vegetable market said.

Meanwhile, the fruit and masala markets are yet to make a decision on their opening.