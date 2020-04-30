APMC market sealed partially

After 16 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the APMC market, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed it partially.

Of these, six cases — traders and staff — are from the grain market. The grocery market and vegetable market have one infected trader each, and a security guard has tested positive at the fruit market.

Meanwhile, seven staff at Sweekar Hotel in the masala market have been infected. After a waiter tested positive on Monday, six co-workers with whom he stayed were tested and found to be positive. “Each gala where a positive case has been reported and two galas each to its right and left have been sealed,” Anil Chavan, secretary, APMC market, said.

In the masala market, gala numbers 9 to 16 at K wing and the hotel were sealed, while gala numbers 889 to 897 of E wing were sealed in the vegetable market. At the grain market, it is gala numbers 9 to 17 at G wing and in the fruit market, the guard’s cabin and 50 metres around it has been sealed. “The places will remain sealed for 14 days,” he said.

Nilesh Veera, director, grain market, said, “We are taking all precautions inside the market. We have NMMC doctors stationed here to check us. Swab tests are also being conducted. We are getting tests that cost ₹4,500 for ₹3,000. Social distancing is also being followed.”

On Wednesday, the vegetable market saw entry of 126 vehicles, the onion-potato market received 57 vehicles, the fruit market got 301 vehicles, the masala market saw 68 and the grain market received 85. Besides this, 326 vehicles of vegetables and 155 of fruits were sent to Mumbai markets directly from various check nakas.