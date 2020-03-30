APMC issues guidelines to prevent crowding

With vegetable traders deciding to stop work to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) board has come up with strategies to keep the market functioning without crowds.

The market saw a huge rush of customers on March 28, as vegetables were brought in on 1,200 trucks. The traders decided to stop work for their own safety. “We understand the traders’ concerns but at the same time, it is important that the essentials reach the citizen, so we have made a plan,” said Anil Chavan, secretary of the APMC board.

As per the plan, only 30% of the traders will function. Every trader will have to take approval from the board on the quantity and number of trucks that will be ordered, and can order the necessary stock only after the approval comes in. Only 300 trucks — the approved ones — will be allowed to enter inside the market. “We have started the work of constructing barricades outside the market for regulating queues,” Mr. Chavan said.

Due to the excessive stocks received on Saturday, the market was open on Sunday too, and 10% traders attended work. “Whoever takes the approval first will trade but only 30% of them will be there at a time,” said Shankar Pinglay, secretary of the vegetable market.

Meanwhile, the grain market too has made changes in its functioning as per directions from the police in consultation with the Grain, Rice & Oil Seeds Merchants Association and APMC.

“On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, only loading of goods will be done. On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, unloading of goods will be done. Mathadi labourers will work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, so traders will have to manage their work accordingly,” said Nilesh Veera, director of the grain market.

APMC will issue identity cards to the traders and their staff, and no one will be allowed to enter the market without these, he said. All goods for delivery will need to be loaded into the local transporter’s truck, which will have to exit the market whether loaded or empty. “It is compulsory to wear a mask and wash hands while entering the market. Customers will not be allowed to enter,” said Mr. Veera.