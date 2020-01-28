Anyone from Pakistan can get Padma Shri by chanting ‘Jai Modi’: NCP

Amid a row over Pakistani-origin singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, being chosen for the Padma Shri, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday termed it an “insult” to 130 crore Indians and a “damage control” act by the NDA government “facing questions” over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Mr. Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air Force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016. He was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home State as Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Minorities Development Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik reacted to this, saying, “If anyone from Pakistan chants ‘Jai Modi’, he can now get citizenship of India as well as a Padma Shri award,” he said.

The NCP leader later tweeted that many Indian Muslims deserved the honours conferred by the country. “There are many Indian Muslims who deserve the honours conferred by our country. By giving #Padmashri to #Sami this current govt is trying to show that they are fair but in reality this is just a cover up to the problems they have created for large sections of Indian society (sic),” he tweeted.

The Congress and the MNS had already objected to Mr. Sami’s selection.