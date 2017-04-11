Anushka gets notice over junction box

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to actor Anushka Sharma for installing an electric junction box in the common passage area of her building, allegedly without taking permission from the civic body.

Ms. Sharma, who resides on the 20th floor of Badrinath Tower Housing Society in Versova, has denied any wrongdoing.

The notice directs Ms. Sharma to remove the electric junction box from the common passage area immediately, failing which necessary action will be initiated. A senior BMC official said, “The notice was served to the actor after going through the complaint filed by a resident of the same society.” He did not comment any further on the matter.

The notice did not bear the name of the actor, and was sent to the owner of flats 2001 and 2002 in Badrinath Tower.

Denying the allegation, a spokesperson for the actor said, “Anushka’s family had taken all requisite permissions in 2013 before installing this junction box so they have not defaulted on any account. BMC has just responded to a complaint the ex-secretary (of Sharma’s building) has put out and there is no offence that has been committed,” she said, adding that there is nothing illegal about any construction or installation.