Anurag Kashyap denies sexual harassment allegations

Mumbai

02 October 2020 12:10 IST

Anurag Kashyap provides evidence to show that he was in Sri Lanka in August 2013

Film-maker Anurag Kashyap has vehemently denied all allegations of sexually harassing an actor in 2013. He provided documentary evidence to the Mumbai police showing that he was in Sri Lanka throughout August 2013.

He was summoned by Versova police station on Thursday after the actor alleged that he raped her.

He was quizzed for eight hours and denied all wrongdoing in the matter. The police recorded his statement, in which he said that the complaint was an “outright lie”. He also provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films.

A statement was released by lawyer Priyanka Khimani on Friday, which says, “These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. He has sought severe action against the complainant for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives.”

The statement also says, “Mr. Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Mr. Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by the complainant in the media. Mr. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR have been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well.”

“Mr. Kashyap is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans. Mr. Kashyap intends to vigorously pursue the legal remedies available to him”, it adds.