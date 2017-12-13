Anubhuti offers a new travel experience

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday unveiled its brand-new Anubhuti coaches with aircraft-like facilities that will soon be part of Shatabdi and other premium trains.

“The coach has better facilities than the current coaches attached to Rajdhani and Shatabdi and will be an upgrade to the existing executive chair cars,” Ravindra Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, (WR), said.

A total of 10 Anubhuti coaches have been built by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, two of which will be a part of Western Railway’s premium trains. Each coach costs around Rs 2.84 crore. “We have received one coach and will receive the second one shortly. The railway board is currently deciding on the fare structure, once that happens we will induct the coaches into our existing trains,” Mr. Bhakar said.

According to railway officials, the coach will most likely be part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

The coaches have 56 reclining cushion seats in a 2+2 configuration, modelled along the lines of aircraft cabins., with LCD screens for each passenger, personalized reading lights, an attendant calling facility above the seat, USB and mobile charging points, and bio-toilet with features such as touch-free tap and soap dispenser.

Two attendants man the dry pantry, which comes with an added soup boiler. A key feature of the coach is its digital display screen, which will provide information about the speed of the train, and the next station.

“The luggage racks and doorway area have been coated with anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping, which will ensure that walls and the doorway remain free of scratches caused by luggage,” Mr. Bhakar added.