Mumbai

Antiviral drug sought for Cabinet minister who has tested positive

He may be the third to receive remdesivir after 2 IAS officers

A State Cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is likely to be the third VIP to get the antiviral drug remdesivir.

The minister, who has many co-morbidities, was shifted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday from his home town.

Two IAS officers — one admitted to Breach Candy and the other at Lilavati — have already received the drug.

While doctors are yet to decide if the drug will be administered to the Congress leader, depending on how his condition progresses, the process of acquiring the drug on compassionate grounds was initiated soon after he was shifted to Breach Candy.

Tried on Ebola patients earlier, remdesivir is a broad spectrum antiviral injection. A course of 11 vials is needed for one patient. “As compared to all the antiviral agents, this appears to be most effective. All efforts should be made to make it available for patients,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Tanu Singhal.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating the 50-year-old IAS officer admitted under him at Lilavati Hospital, said the patient showed positive changes clinically, and radiologically, after he received plasma therapy last week.

“However, he developed a cytokine storm and we started him on remdesivir. He is holding on now but it is too early to say anything. We are trying multiple interventions on patients as we want their condition to turn around,” Dr. Parkar said.

The IAS officer is likely to get another unit of plasma transfusion on Tuesday night and Wednesday, as a donor has come forward.

The plasma given to patients is taken from COVID-19 patients who have recovered and developed antibodies. Plasma is rich in antibodies and may thus help a patient recover.

The second IAS officer admitted to Breach Candy Hospital has also responded well to treatment. She too had received a plasma transfusion and the remdesivir injection.

