Antilia scare | Sachin Vaze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, arrested in connection to the probe into the recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody till March 25.

The NIA, which arrested Mr. Vaze, 49, on Saturday night, brought him to the court in south Mumbai after taking him to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

Mr. Vaze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the official said.

He was produced before the court which remanded him to the central agency's custody for further probe in the matter, the official said.

The NIA arrested Mr. Vaze for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, an agency spokesperson said.

Mr. Vaze was summoned at the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday to record his statement.

The spokesperson said Mr. Vaze was arrested under Sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', Mr. Vaze, a 1990-batch officer of the State cadre, was suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

Mr. Vaze, who led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case, had joined Shiv Sena while he was under suspension. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Mr. Vaze was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.