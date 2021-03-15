Antilia scare | Sachin Vaze moves HC challenging his arrest

MUMBAI

15 March 2021 23:30 IST

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday challenging his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.

The petition filed through his brother Sudharm Vaze said he was “wrongfully arrested without any notice, without providing a copy of the FIR, without explaining the reasons for arrest, and without informing him as per the Criminal Procedure Code.”

Advocate Sunny Punamiya, representing Mr. Vaze, says Vimala, wife of Mansukh Hiren, owner of the explosives-laden car, made certain false, frivolous and concocted allegations against Mr. Vaze without any evidence and had blamed him for the death of her husband. The death became a media sensation, following which the Anti-Terrorism Squad had filed an FIR on March 8, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Punamiya moved the city civil and sessions court seeking CCTV camera in the room where Mr. Vaze is interrogated and the presence of a counsel at the time.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya said, “API Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police Special Branch”.

Mr Vaze has been remanded in NIA custody till March 25 after being arrested on March 13 for his “role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Road.”

The SUV was found with 20 gelatin sticks on February 25 and police said the car was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.