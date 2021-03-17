Antilia scare | Param Bir shifted; Nagrale will be new Mumbai police chief

Under flak for 'mishandling' of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambanis residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.
Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional charge of Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner and replace Singh, who has been posted to the State Home Guard, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Mr. Deshmukh, who met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day, made the announcement on Twitter amid speculation in media over Singhs handling of the Sachin Waze episode.
Mr. Vaze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai.
Mr. Vaze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police's crime branch till recently.
