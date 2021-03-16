Antilia scare | Counsel will be present when Sachin Vaze is quizzed

A city civil and sessions court on Tuesday allowed a counsel to be present while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in a case concerning the recovery of an explosives laden car found next to Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, at Cumballa Hill, South Mumbai.
An advocate/counsel is allowed to be at invisible and not audible distance at a time when Mr. Vaze is being interrogated. Advocate Sunny Punamiya had filed an application on March 12 seeking for a CCTV camera to be in the room where Mr. Vaze is interrogated and for a counsel to be present.
He has also filed an application asking if all procedures were followed during and after Mr. Vaze’s arrest. The NIA will file its reply on March 25, the day Mr. Vaze will be presented in court.
He was remanded to NIA custody on March 14 after being arrested at 11.50 p.m. on March 13 for his “role and involvement in placing explosives laden vehicle near Carmichael Road”. The SUV car was found with 20 gelatin sticks on February 25 and the police said the car was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.
The officer, infamously known as encounter specialist, has also moved the Bombay High Court through his brother challenging his arrest and calling it “illegal.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath