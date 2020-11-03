Antigen test for lawyers, litigants at Family Court from today

There will be an antigen test for lawyers and litigants entering the Family Court premises starting November 3. The court had suspended physical hearings in view of the lockdown in March, which resumed on Monday.

A notice was issued on Monday that said, “In order to ensure everyone’s safety at Family Court during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s H East ward will conduct free antigen tests for everyone from November 3.”

Principal Judge M.S. Sharma issued the notice in Marathi that added, “It is not mandatory for all those who enter the premises of Family Court – lawyers and petitioners would undergo the test.”

The court’s registrar confirmed the news and said, “This step has been taken to ensure everyone is safe and protected from the virus.”