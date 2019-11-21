Anticipatory bail in rape case for cosmetic surgeon

The city civil and sessions court granted anticipatory bail to a cosmetic and plastic surgeon after a television actor accused him of raping her.

Additional Sessions Judge Kalpana Hore was hearing the bail plea filed by Dr. Viral Desai. On August 9, the actor accused Dr. Desai of sexually assaulting her. Dr. Desai refuted the allegations saying he and the actor were in a consensual relationship for the past few years and that the facts of August 9 were being purposefully misrepresented by her.

Dr. Desai had submitted evidence in the form of photographs and WhatsApp Chats to show that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship. Even after the alleged incident of rape, the complainant took the doctor for dinner from his clinic in Santacruz (East) and continued to have chats with him on a regular basis.

Advocate Parvez Memon, appearing for Mr. Desai, pointed out to the court that the complainant is a 42-year-old actor going through a troubled marriage and is in the midst of a divorce case in the family court.

There could not have been a relationship on the basis of a promise of marriage since the complainant was already married, argued Mr. Memon.

On September 3, another bench of the sessions court had restrained the actor from publishing defamatory material on social media against the doctor.